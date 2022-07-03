 Bidayuh people can now stand tall, says Sagah

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 3): The Bidayuh community should stand tall and no longer see themselves as being inferior, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah, who is now advisor to the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), said the Bidayuh people are now showing their capabilities and abilities on a much bigger stage and expressed his hope that they will continue to be united despite the differences in dialects.

Speaking at the 16th World Bidayuh Golf Championship (WGBC) prize giving ceremony yesterday, he viewed the tournament as a good platform to bring the Bidayuh people together, including those who have domiciled outside of Kuching and Serian Divisions.

Sagah in his address also paid his tribute to the former state minister and previous DBNA advisor, Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong who have supported this tournament for the past 15 editions since it was first held in 2005.

He said through this tournament, there are now over 80 active golfers from the Bidayuh community.

Around 100 golfers, including 20 from other communities, participated in the one-day tournament held at the Samarahan Country Club yesterday.

A retired police officer Dominic Josip emerged as the champion of the gross category and won the challenge trophy. Winners in the nett category and women’s category also received their prizes.

The non-Bidayuh participants who competed in the tournament included Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala and a corporate personality Dato Isaac Lugun.

A grant of RM10,000 for Togap Golf Club, the main organiser of the tournament, was announced during the event.

Also present were Togap president and Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Deputy State Secretary and DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.