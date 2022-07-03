Brent oil prices to consolidate in 2022, analysts forecast

KUCHING: Analysts have maintained their view that in the remainder of 2022 Brent oil prices will consolidate, if not fall.

“We maintain our view that the peak of Brent oil prices in the remainder of 2022 is around US$100 to US$130 per barrel,” RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment Bank) said.

“One of the biggest factors, though not the only catalyst, driving the pricing of oil is geopolitical developments.

“These factors are skewed towards well-contained Brent oil prices in the remainder of 2022.”

RHB Investment Bank believed that these geopolitical event risks and associated news headlines in the media will be characterised as the following for the remainder of 2022, on average.

“India and China will continue to buy large amounts of oil at steep discounts (a view we have held since March).

“Despite the recent Quad Leaders Conference in Japan attended by Prime Minister Modi, we do not see any pulling back of support to Indian entities to continue buying Russian oil.

“Inflationary pressures are high as it relates to energy and food prices in India, hence the administration is unlikely to give guidance to Indian entities to abstain from buying Russian oil.

“India is most likely buying defense equipment from both the Russian and Western Allies entities, which is positive for the finances of Russia.

“The ban on Russian oil imports by Europe will be ineffective since eventually this year many countries in the continent will not adhere to this policy.

“Like in India, inflationary pressures are rising in Europe, hence the appetite for even higher energy prices is low in the continent.”

RHB Investment Bank noted that Russian oil will continue to flow to the rest of the world “in disguise”, for example, be labelled as something else, as recent experience has shown, or multinational companies (which include refiners) will buy Russian oil as margin pressures from high energy costs remain elevated.

“The Biden administration will most likely be compelled to grant funding to oil refiners to ramp up production as we head into the mid-term elections in November, as inflation is one of the biggest reasons for the drop in the President’s popularity ratings.

“Our contacts in the US suggest that shale oil production is gradually increasing but refining capacity is limited.

“Refiners are unwilling, to a large extent, to engage in significant capital expenditures to increase capacity since it is expensive amidst the large uncertainty on the future outlook for oil prices, not just for 2022 but the next several years.”

The research firm also noted that recent news flows that Saudi Arabia could potentially increase oil production is a step in the right direction as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel has possibly come to terms with the idea that very high energy prices could induce stagflation in many parts of the world and thus potentially lead to a collapse in oil prices.

“Where could we go wrong on our benign 2022 Brent oil prices view?

“Russia announces that conscription to the army is required in order to increase its ground forces in Ukraine (which so far it has not done since officially the policy announcement has been that the foray into Ukraine is not a war but a special military operation), oil inventories across the world collapse due to excess demand conditions rather than a severe slow-down in global growth and economic activity in China rebounds strongly and generates excess demand for oil at a global level.”

RHB Investment Bank further highlighted that other possible scenarios include Europe materially enforcing the Russian oil import ban across many countries or when India and China suddenly stop buying Russian oil.