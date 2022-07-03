Call for open inquiry on backhoe overturning JPJ vehicle incident

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): DAP has demanded an open inquiry on the recent incident of a backhoe driver overturning a Road Transport Department (JPJ) vehicle in Keningau after he was issued a traffic summons for not having a Class F driving licence.

The opposition party is also calling for the investigation be made public into the incident which happened when JPJ officers were conducting an operation at Jalan Kepayan, near Kampung Magatang in Keningau on Thursday.

The video of the incident went viral.

On Saturday, DAP Keningau coordinator Grelydia Gillod and DAP Ipoh Barat MP M. Kula Segaran met the family of backhoe driver outside the Keningau police department after they contacted them for assistance.

The family members said that the bulldozer driver is a calm man and has no previous criminal cases.

However, he may have an expired license, roadtax and insurance for the vehicle.

“Apparently the driver was coming back from work and as he was just some 50 meters from his house, he was stopped by the JPJ officers.

Something angered the driver to the extend he used the backhoe to overturn the JPJ vehicle. As none of the JPJ enforcement officers were harmed, why then the vehicle was overturned? Could it be he was harassed by these JPJ officers?” said Kula and Grelydia in a statement on Sunday.

They said the truth of what happened could be deduced if there were videos of the incident from the moment the driver was stopped.

“Do the enforcement officers have this entire video of the incident?” they asked, adding all enforcement officers must have a body video cam operating at all times.

After rendering legal advice to the family member, Kula and Grelydia met the investigation officer.

When they inquired why there is a need for a five-day detention for the police to investigate the matter, he said that they must ask the court for that explanation.

“Five days for such a simple investigation reeks of unfairness to the detainee. Courts must always protect the liberty of a person and lengthy period of detention does no one any good.

“We urge the police to speed up investigations into the matter and release the detainee the soonest possible, added Kula and Grelydia in the statement.

Last Thursday, police arrested the local backhoe man in his 60s for obstruction and using force against a JPJ personnel from performing his duties.

Keningau District police chief DSP Nor Rafidah Kasim said police received a report of the incident at 6.32pm and initial investigation showed JPJ Keningau branch staff had detained a suspicious backhoe excavator for inspection.

“The inspection subsequently found that there was an offence committed. When a summons was being issued, the disgruntled driver drove his backhoe to topple the vehicle of the JPJ team, causing damage to it.

“The JPJ officer managed to avoid injury during the incident. Police arrested the local male driver and seized the backhoe vehicle,” she said in a statement, adding that the case was being investigated under Sections 186/353 and 427 of the Penal Code.