Committed to serving with faith and passion

At work, government official’s duty is to the public but when not at work, she gives back to community

THE following is a quote from Dato Ir Alice Jawan Empaling in the book titled ‘Sarawak Women in the Public Service – Making a Difference’, which I wrote for the Leadership Institute of Sarawak Civil Service and was published in 2018: “Women are the best human resource.

They’re dedicated, committed and loyal. I believe it is important for women to network and support each other – the group pushes you up and in turn you pull the group up like the tiny little ants whose combined effort can move things that are larger than them. We can be good stewards and make a difference.”

Alice, who has been the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (formerly known as Ministry of Utilities) Sarawak since 2017, does not mince her words.

“I’ve often been asked this question – where are women in as far as achieving the target of 30 per cent female representation in decision-making in Sarawak is concerned.

“To a certain extent, there are achievements but on the overall, I don’t see we’re any closer to the target yet.”

Her own credentials validate her claim that women ‘can be good stewards and make a difference’, even as she serves in a male-dominated field. In her first year of service in the ministry, she developed a preliminary master plan of the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme.

Resolving rural water supply issue

The programme, which focuses on stressed areas (areas with water supply issues) in the state with the aim of resolving water supply issues in Sarawak, was launched by the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This mega project is scheduled to be completed by 2030. This means there would be no longhouse or village in the rural areas left without safe water, and in line with the state’s vision of bringing water and electricity to the community by 2030, the ministry has also come up with the Rural Electricity Master Plan, which is expected to be completed soon.

Alice was the first woman in Malaysia to head a water agency when she was promoted to the post of general manager of Sibu Water Board (SBW) in 2015. Her move up the corporate ladder began when she joined the department as the head of its New Service Section in 1990.

While attending a senior engineering meeting in Kuala Lumpur as the new head of the section, she was surprised that she was the only woman in the meeting, and even more so when the men told her that they had never seen a woman in the water authority.

“That was then. Today, it is encouraging to see more women civil engineers in the industry.”

Quality management for SBW Initiated

In her first year with SBW, she introduced the computerised work system for faster and more effective customer service. A few years later, she implemented the Quality Management System certified by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) for all the functions in SBW, making it the first water agency in Sarawak to be accredited by ISO.

In 2007, she found her niche in non-revenue water (NRW) management. As a result, she implemented a comprehensive pressure management programme for Sibu where water loss through leaks could be significantly reduced.

The programme proved successful when the Sarawak Water Supply Consultative Committee (SWSCC) comprising the SBW, Kuching Water Board, Public Works Department (JKR) Water and Laku Management Sdn Bhd, formed the NRW Task Force, with Alice heading the team.

Those were some of the significant changes she brought to the SBW during her tenure.

“As far as the board was concerned, we wanted to be a world-class provider of potable water, focussing on improvement and effective service.”

Hailed as a catalyst of change by the board members, Alice brings her mission further as chief executive of the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and hence, the Sarawak Water Supply Grid mega project.

Passion and commitment

Just as she is committed to serving the public in her workplace, Alice is also passionate about serving outside the workplace having been involved in voluntary activities through non-governmental organisations (NGOs) over the years.

Her passion and commitment to what she does in her workplace as well as in NGOs have remained consistent since she graduated from university. She has taken herself to a high level and to new territories, driven by an inner calling to serve humanity and for her to better herself as an exemplary person of service.

The awareness of doing so with sincerity and purity of heart arose from a life-changing experience while attending a church training in Korea. It was a redeeming kind of awakening where she saw herself put on the threshold of balance where service in all honesty and in all commitments could not be compromised.

When she is not at work, she is serving the community, and when she is at work, she is serving the public through the government.

“It moved me when they touched on being the light and salt of the earth,” she recalls her Korea experience.

“How do I become a light and salt in my small world? One way is to help people even as a beacon. I’ve been blessed much and I just want to give back to the people I serve as well as to the community that I belong to.”

Methodist Church women leader

Alice is actively involved in the Methodist Church Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC). Formally the president of the Malaysia Methodist Women General Conference (2012 – 2020), she was appointed as the laity leader of the Malaysia Methodist Church in 2021, making her the second woman in the country to lead in the male-dominated area.

This enabled her to see situations, problems, or whatever else came her way from a broader and more diverse perspective. She understands serving in a larger field, but what matters most is her passionate service, which is shaped by a sense of moral and religious consciousness that has found a place in the years since.

Little wonder, as president of the Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS – Sarawak Dayak Women Association), one of the state’s largest women’s organisations, she exemplifies the principles of being a beacon of hope in her ‘small world’. She has emerged as a Dayak woman leader who stands out and provides a difference.

She had been the chairman of SIDS Sibu branch from 2000 to 2017.

“I was the third chairman of the branch. As I have observed over the years, every leader has a different emphasis during their tenures.

“While the past chairwoman gave emphasis on expanding its membership, I focused on strengthening the members that we already had and stressed more on leadership and education.”

Making education a priority for SIDS

Today, as SIDS president – a position that she has held since 2018 – Alice emphasises education.

“In fact, we are strengthening all four strategic thrusts of Serakup (SIDS), which are culture, human resource development and handicraft, in addition to education. As regards the latter, I’m taking it to the next level.”

As a result, the SIDS has set up a research chair in Dayak women studies in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM). Launched in August 2019 and named after the organisation’s longest serving chairman Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, the chair has received government funding of RM5 million under the present Premier.

The Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair also provides scholarships for Dayak women to pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programmes at UPM.

“With the establishment of the research chair, we will be able to know where we are in terms of socio-economics, politics, human resources development and other aspects.

“This is important if we’re to move forward and achieve our visions.

“We must know where we are today so that whatever gap there is, we can bridge it. Already we have small researches across the state in different aspects. Some of our papers were presented at our first Dayak women conference, which was held earlier this year.”

Alice is essentially well-rounded. Her humanitarian service encompasses everyone – she humanises her commitment to society through civil service and to her community through SIDS), for example.

The entire thing is about humanity, driven by her moral conscience and strong religious foundation, which brings out the best in her, whether at work or in volunteer organisations.

Tribute to pioneers of SIDS

Alice is further inspired by the founding mothers of SIDS whom she describes as ‘great women’ such as Dato Sri Tra Zehnder who was a founding member of Serakup, and Barbara Mendu Bay, the founding president who like Tra, was also a political pioneer.

“Mendu stressed a lot on education for Dayak children, especially those who came from poor families. Her name crossed my mind when touching on the development of the SIDS Education Fund known as ‘Tabung Pelajar’ (Students’ Fund) during our Dayak women conference,” said Alice.

“The ‘Tabung Pelajar’ had, in the past, only been allocated to the headquarters in Kuching — until 2021, when we started to give the incentives to all the branches in the state for the members’ children to excel in all government examinations. The fund will not only benefit the members but also some rural schools which we’re planning to adopt in the hope of providing them their needs such as school facilities or helping poor students in one way or another.”

To take the education fund to the next level, Alice obtained permission from Barbara Mendu Bay’s children and grandchildren to name it after her. As a result, the Barbara Mendu Bay Education Fund was established in March 2022 with the goal of assisting Dayak students in secondary school, matriculation, and university.

Alice acknowledges the early SIDS leaders, particularly the pioneering ones, as a source of inspiration and empowerment. Their contribution to society and the state was invaluable.

“For example, meeting the late Dato Sri Tra Zehnder made you feel like you could do wonders for the Dayak community because she shared her thoughts with great passion.”

Bringing SIDS to a higher level

“As the president, I feel challenged to bring the Serakup to the next level.

“It has been 64 years since its formation and the time has come for us to be more visible in various areas in our effort to accomplish many great things for our women,” she enthuses.

Alice is confident that Sarawak women as a whole can achieve the 30 per cent target for their representation in decision-making if they are united in their strivings towards it.

“I feel that the current environment is quite supportive of women. We should be bold enough to grab the opportunity.

“Don’t hesitate, just do it. Feel challenged and meet the challenge.

“I’m also reminding myself here because I’m one of those who calculate every risk… sometimes, we just have to close one eye and take the lead.

“I also find that I get bolder and more outspoken as I get older,” she chuckles.

Alice’s faith in God, as well as her unwavering passion and commitment to serving the people and her community, put her on a strong threshold to lead and serve well.

SIDS, under her leadership, can look forward to better days ahead, as the organisation raises the bar and sets in motion a concrete plan of action to upgrade the socioeconomic well-being of the community.