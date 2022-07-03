Deputy Premier calls on dept to play catch up with two delayed projects in Limbang

KUCHING (July 3): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today called on the state Public Works Department (JKR) to plan catch-up programmes to two delayed projects in Limbang.

A statement by the Deputy Premier’s Office revealed the projects are the RM187 million Limbang Bridge and the RM6.392 million Limbang Museum.

It said the works on the bridge had started in October 2017 and it was supposed to be completed in February this year but now the new completion schedule is April 2023.

It added a new contractor is undertaking the construction of the museum, which is expected to be ready by this month.

After visiting the two projects today, Uggah said he was ‘quite appalled’ by the delays in their completion.

He said the catch-up programmes must be strengthened with strict monitoring by JKR.

“JKR should engage with the contractors (from both projects) to find out how they can improve on their capacity and performance. In other words, they must find out what problems they (contractors) face and try to sort them out.

“It is very critical the respective work plans be devised to meet the completion schedules,” he added.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development (MIPD), again reiterated that the people and state government had very high expectations on the ministry to deliver.

He advised contractors to be hands-on in getting the required supplies of construction materials in the post-Covid situation.

He said this was because there would be heavy demands for them when various activities in the construction sector started to resume and they must be prepared to make some payment in order to secure their supplies.

On the Limbang bridge, Uggah advised its contractor to start building the pylon on the other side of the river in order to speed up its construction and scheduled completion.

During the visit, Uggah was joined by Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Gumbang, political secretary to the Premier Dr Richard Rapu, MIPD permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yau and JKR Sarawak director Richard Tajan.