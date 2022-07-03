Fatimah: Healthy Athletes Programme detects health issues early

SIBU (July 3): Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the Healthy Athletes Programme (HAP) at SJK(C) Thian Hua here detected health issues among special needs athletes early so they can live healthier lives.

“I was made to understand that about 20 per cent who came for screening this morning (yesterday) have symptoms of pre-hypertension. They are very young but are at high risk of getting high blood pressure.

“I saw one with a blood pressure reading of 160 which was very high. So, this is an alert to parents to send their kids to health clinics for follow up,” she told reporters after a visit to the health programme yesterday.

HAP was held in conjunction with 6th Special Olympic Sarawak State Games at Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre (AHCSC) in Sibujaya.

Fatimah pointed out that HAP added value to the games as athletes were instructed to go for health assessment while waiting for events. Usually people only go for check-ups when they are sick.

“HAP will benefit the athletes. Without this programme, they might not be aware of health issues and do not get the intervention to lead healthier lives,” she stated.

Some 110 doctors, therapists, nurses, dentists and medical students were helping out at HAP to provide sight, hearing, dental and diet checks amongst others in accordance with International Special Olympics Protocol.

Any arising health issues were given due attention during the programme. Some were fitted with new glasses free from Olympics International while others with high blood pressure got referral letters for follow-up at the nearest health clinics amongst others, she added.

Also present were divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun and HAP Clinical director Professor Dr Toh Teck Hock.