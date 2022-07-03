Fatimah: Sarawak to be SEA’s first to have Special Needs Community Centre if project materialises

SIBU (July 3): Sarawak will be the first in the Southeast Asia (SEA) to have a one-stop Special Needs Community Centre (SNCC) if the project materialises, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister said the project will be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“We hope (the project) to be completed before end of the term. We are very excited because if (the project) materialises, means it will be (the) first one in the whole (Southeast Asia) region,” she said when met after officiating at the closing ceremony of the 6th Special Olympics Sarawak State Games at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here last night.

Fatimah said a piece of land spanning 15 acres in Petra Jaya, Kuching, has been identified for the project.

“The first location, which we had identified (earlier on), is a titled land and requires a lot of compensations. So, we recently found another site which is 15 acres in Petra Jaya.

“Once it is approved by SPA (State Planning Authority), we will tell you the (exact location of the) site,” she added.

Fatimah said the government has approved an allocation of RM55 million for the project and this year, RM5 million has been approved for preliminary works.

“So, the state government is very supportive of our dream. It is a one-stop centre so that parents or individuals who need whatever services along the whole spectrum, they know where to get the services and it is under one complex,” she explained.

Elaborating on the services to be provided by SNCC, she said they include diagnosis, early intervention preschools and sheltered workshop.

“But we will (also) provide education services for those that are very severely disabled.

“(The ones who) cannot be placed in school, whether very physically disabled or intellectually disabled – this will be handled by SNCC,” she said.

Fatimah said currently, there is no residential home for the disabled in Sarawak.

“This is also a component, which we would like to put in, because some parents had voiced their concern on who would look after their children if they passed on.

“This is the basic concept that we are going to have a workshop to work on the detail part of each of the concept and hence, how the building should be,” he said.

Among those present were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Special Olympics Sarawak vice chairman Pemanca Datuk James Tai, state Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad and UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid.