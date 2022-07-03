Hasidah: Give full cooperation to local authorities to continue keeping Kuching City clean

KUCHING (July 3): Everyone must give their full cooperation to the local authorities and shoulder the responsibility to continue keeping Kuching City clean, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) asserted that a clean city is referred to a city completely free of garbage and pollution.

She said people must love their city and to express love for their city, they must play their part in keeping the environment clean.

“To love Kuching is to keep the city clean. We must do our best to keep our city clean, especially the toilets in the city,” she said when representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to launch the Kuching City Cleanliness Month at Kuching Waterfront here today.

Sharifah Hasidah opined that people must make it a culture and way of life to maintain cleanliness of the city they are living in.

She said they ought to “give maximum co-operation to keep the city clean regardless of where they are” in the city.

“This is so that we can continue to live in a harmonious, safe and clean environment.”

The Samariang assemblywoman said there is no way that the local authorities alone can ensure the cleanliness of the city.

Sharifah Hasidah pointed out: “We cannot expect the local councils to do everything. We must play our part.”

In a recollection, she said her friends, who hailed from Singapore, had complimented Kuching City on its cleanliness.

“My friends from Singapore who visited Kuching are very impressed with cleanliness of Kuching. So we must maintain,” she added.

Among those present were Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Padawan Municipal Council deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.