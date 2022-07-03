Here comes ‘Supergirl’, fellas!

Woman tow-trucker unknowingly breaks gender stereotypes, says it’s just ‘business as usual’

TOW truck operator Cindy Tan has come a long way since getting her commercial vehicle driving licence five years ago, but even then, she can never forget the feeling that day upon stepping into the course-room.

Her entry was met with catcalls from some of the men, who peppered their exclamations with ‘wow’, ‘wah’ and ‘amoi kuat pandai oh’ (oh, such a smart girl) – among many other words.

“Even the instructor appeared surprised to see a woman attending that course for the first time,” says Tan, who was 26 then.

She has gained more experience and become more skilful in what she does since then, but occasionally, she still gets remarks like ‘supergirl’ and ‘lihai’ (such expertise) from the customers, fellow truckers and even the common passers-by at the towing site.

“Especially at scenes of accidents where there are many people – once they see me coming out of my truck, all kinds of words would come out too!” she laughs, seeing the humour in such a situation.

However, not all of them are jeering at her.

“I can sense that some of them say the words with a tone of admiration; some guys mean it as a gesture of approval, seeing me as ‘one of the boys’; and a few say it as a way to encourage me to keep up the good work.

“But there are voices of concern as well – those who genuinely worry about my safety and well-being,” she tells thesundaypost in Kuching.

Runs in the family

The most concerned folks are her parents, says Tan.

“And legitimately so, because they know this line of work all too well,” she adds.

Tan’s family owns and runs a vehicle repair and maintenance workshop at Foochow Road, having been in the business for more than 30 years now.

“I have been exposed to the workshop environment almost all my life,” she says.

Naturally, Tan got into the family business and she started by doing office work at the workshop.

“However as time went by, I got bored doing all the paperwork, answering phone calls and being confined in the office day in and day out.

“It made me feel like a hermit.

“Then, an idea hatched in my head – wouldn’t it be more exciting if I could still do my work but at the same time, take a truck out on the street and meet people?

“From that standpoint, vehicle-towing jobs really looked enticingly handy, so one day, I just jumped on a tow-truck and ventured out to see how it was done.

“It’d be inaccurate to say that I liked what I saw, but I definitely was not intimidated by it. I was pretty sure that I could handle the tasks.

“And so, I decided right at that very moment: ‘Yes, I would indeed give it a go.”

From thereon, Tan began to learn more about the trade, observing all the processes and procedures, especially those involving road accidents.

She also gathered tips from her male friends in the towing service and after gaining some confidence, she wasted no time in applying for the licence.

Still self-conscious

At times, though, Tan feels self-conscious when people keep staring at her as she does her work.

“It still happens – the moment I get out of my truck, some onlookers would gawk, as if not believing their eyes.

“Some would even take out their mobile phones and take photos or videos of me doing my work, like I was a celebrity. In some instances, they did say that they never saw a woman driving a tow-truck, let alone handling all the towing work on her own.

“As awkward as it gets at times, I just carry on and be professional about it.

“In my head, I keep on saying: ‘Yes, you can do it, girl! Cia yu! (Just go for it!),” she chuckles.

As time goes by, Tan has gotten used to the attention, and she feels that being in a male-dominated line of work ‘is no big deal’.

“Nowadays, what men can do, women also can do it and in some cases, they do it even better. Mind you, women have even flown into space, which is quite a distance away from the kitchen where they were traditionally supposed to be.”

Not without its challenges

Tan’s scope of work basically involves towing vehicles out from where they get stuck or are rendered immobile, and taking them to the workshops, depots, or to the police stations in cases of accidents.

Asked about the hard part of her work, she says those that involve wrecked vehicles are quite challenging to the point that she needs to bring along an assistant.

“Overall, this work is quite demanding – it is basically a 24-hour standby job and many a time, it can be grueling.

“The situations can vary – working under the scorching sun, or getting all drenched in heavy rain.

“Many times, it gets so busy that I miss my meals.”

Tan says at times, she does feel that her parents’ concern for her safety is validated because there were times when she had to go out and do the towing at some ungodly hours — all alone.

“I understand why they are very worried. They know that I take muaythai classes, but that does not really allay their concern.

“Thus, I do my possible best to avoid working late at night, not because I’m afraid, but because I must pay heed to them – they know this business in and out.”

Tan, now 31, also knows her obligation to set good examples to her three brothers and three sisters.

“They all see me as their ‘brave and heroic’ big sister!” she laughs.

“But in all seriousness, they are all supportive of what I am doing and thus, I strive to be a good role model for them.”

Strive for balance

Tan never takes her work lightly, but she acknowledges the need to ‘play hard’ as well.

“There’s time for work, and there’s time to play.

“That’s why once in a while, I must slot in some free time to reward myself.

“One of my pleasures is going for a beach outing to relax, enjoy the fresh air and be lulled by the sound of those waves crashing against the shore.

“I mean, you can’t just work, work and work, and forget to play. You can’t just earn, earn and earn money, and forget to spend it.”

Nonetheless, Tan wants to continue doing what she likes, and improving her services and capabilities.

“I’m thinking of getting a flatbed carrier for better transportation. That’s the plan.”

Tan also believes that as the years go by, many people have become more accustomed to seeing her at towing sites.

“I guess reality has sunk into their minds; after all, ‘seeing is believing’.

“Many have accepted that this is a job, and they are beginning to show me their approval and admiration,” she smiles.