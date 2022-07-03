Kapit petrol stations reopen after delayed fuel shipment arrives

KAPIT (July 3): The only two petrol stations here resumed full operations this morning to the delight and relief of motorists, following the arrival of a shipment of fuel by barge on Saturday evening.

The stations had to close from late Friday after running out of fuel due to the delayed arrival of the barge transporting fuel from the depot in Tanjung Manis.

It is informed that the two stations here have a capacity to store up to 80,000 litres of RON95 fuel and 60,000 litres of diesel – enough for roughly four days of consumption.

On Saturday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is Kapit MP, had visited one of the affected petrol stations here and arranged for the delivery of 10,000 litres on RON95 and 6,000 litres of diesel from Sibu by road.

This had allowed the station to temporarily reopen to enable motorists to refuel.