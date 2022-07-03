Man killed, friend severely injured in three-car crash in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH (July 3): A 29-year-old man was killed, while his friend was severely injured after the Perodua Axia they were travelling in crashed into two vehicles in Jalan Raja Uda here last night.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said in the 12.15 am incident, the victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died while receiving treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

His friend, in his 20s, who was in the rear seat, is in critical condition and currently receiving treatment at the same hospital, while the driver of the Perodua Axia car, also in his 20s, sustained minor injuries, he said in a statement today.

He said the crash was believed to have occurred when the Perodua Axia was making a right turn and collided with a Honda City that came from the opposite direction.

“The impact caused the Perodua Axia to swerve and crashed into a Perodua Alza car which was at the side of the road. Both the Honda City and Perodua Alza drivers sustained minor injuries,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama