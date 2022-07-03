Micro, small, medium enterprises being given priority, says Awg Tengah

MIRI (July 3): The federal and state governments are implementing various initiatives to ensure the survival of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) post Covid-19, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, said the state government had allocated RM5.7 billion through the SarawakkuSayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 1.0 to 8.0 to ease the people’s burden.

“The state government also approved RM80.7 million through BKSS 2.0 for interest subsidy for three and a half years to MSMEs.

“This is the first of such initiatives implemented in Malaysia where 3,345 entrepreneurs have benefited and an interest rate subsidy worth RM77 million,” he said when officiating at the state-level MSMEs Week at Taman Awam in Lawas yesterday.

He added that several other schemes were also implemented through the state Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment to help the MSMEs.

“The Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme of RM100 million allocated under the 12th Malaysia Plan and an assistance of RM49.5 million have been channelled to 1,689 entrepreneurs thus far.

“As for Medium Industries Local Scheme (SPIKS), 417 people have benefitted from it with total assistance amounting RM31.08 million,” Awang Tengah said.

He added the state government was focused on areas that are the backbone of the economy in the state and Malaysia.

“MSMEs’ contribution to the economy is vital with 98 per cent of businesses involved in the industry.

“Hence, we will continue to give attention to the development of MSMEs to ensure they will continue to grow,” he said.