M’sia’s economy continues to grow despite pressure

KUCHING: Activities in Malaysia’s economy continued to recover despite rising price pressure and analysts have maintained their projection for gross domestic product (GDP) which is expected to grow at six per cent this year as the country moves into the endemic phase.

To note, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) expected further reopening of the economy and resumption of business operations will result in continued improvement in domestic economic activities.

“In particular, the improvement in coincident index (CI) reflects the sustained growth in spending activity, as shown in the rise in retail trade volume,” MIDF Research said.

The research arm recapped that CI grew faster at 5.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in April 2022, from 3.1 per cent y-o-y in March 2022, the fastest expansion in 11 months.

“Moving into the endemic phase, further relaxtion of Covid-19 restrictions including reopening of international borders will allow activities in the domestic economy to continue growing going into the latter half of the year.

“Fiscal measures like Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia cash handouts and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals, will support domestic spending activity, in addition to improving labour market condition and positive income growth.

“Malaysia will also benefit from growing external demand for E&E and commodities, particularly palm oil and petroleum products.”

It noted the leading index (LI) signals improving growth momentum as the country registered improvement with a slower decline of 0.5 per cent y-o-y in April 2022 (March: -1.4 per cent y-o-y).

The slower decline points to better growth prospects for Malaysia’s economy in the near term, it said.

“It is more encouraging that the current economic condition in Malaysia continued to show improvement, with the coincident index (CI) growing faster at 5.3 per cent y-o-y (March 2022: 3.1 per cent y-o-y), the fastest expansion in 11 months,” it added.

Nevertheless, MIDF Research was still cautious on external developments which could affect the country’s economic outlook.

“These include downside risks such as global inflation risk, slowdown in China and the global economy, prolonged disruption in the global supply chain, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and more hawkish stance of central banks.”

“Overall, we maintain our growth projection for Malaysia’s economy to grow stronger at six per cent on the back of economic reopening and absence of strict movement control.”