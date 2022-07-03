Muda wants ceiling prices for chicken, eggs to be standardised throughout Sarawak

KUCHING (July 3): The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak chapter has called for a review of the new ceiling prices for chicken and eggs in Sarawak to make them affordable for the lower income groups.

According to them, this could be done if the Sarawak government contributes to the subsidies to help standardise the prices at equal rate throughout the state.

They said the recently announced ceiling prices by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) showed that there were varying ceiling prices from one district to another in Sarawak.

They said the ceiling prices of a standard retail chicken in Limbang/Lawas is RM12.90 per kg, RM11.40 per kg in Kapit, Bukit Mabong, Song and Belaga which are pricier than in cities and major towns like Kuching where the price of standard chicken is set at RM9.40 per kg.

“We feel special attention should be given by the Sarawak state government to reconsider lowering the prices.

“The Sarawak state government should not miss out this opportunity to contribute in the form of subsidies to standardise the prices of chicken and eggs for Sarawak,” they said.

Muda Sarawak also called for for the immediate establishment of Sarawak state-level special committee on the implementation of the National Food Security Policy Action Plan 2021-2025.

They said this special committee should comprise of respective government agencies, think tanks and various stakeholders to further improve food security in Sarawak.

They also hope enforcement by KPDNHEP can be held regularly to ensure that no wholesalers or sellers arbitrarily raise the price more than the maximum ceiling price set.

“Strict action must be taken in order to safeguard the welfare of the people of Sarawak,” they added.