Najib: Bridge connecting Labuan to mainland Sabah would have become reality if BN had won in GE14

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): The bridge connecting Labuan to mainland Sabah would have become a reality if Barisan Nasional (BN) had won in the 14th General Election (GE14), said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“If we had won, the Labuan bridge to mainland Sabah would have become a reality. The Tanjung Aru tourism development that would have a spillover effect in Kota Kinabalu would also have been materialised.

“I have also approved RM250 million for Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) when Tan Sri Musa Aman was the chief minister.

“That is for Kota Kinabalu alone, not inclusive of other areas,” he said during a “Kupi-Kupi Bersama Bossku” session at Horizon Hotel after a walkabout at Gaya Street Sunday Market here today.

Najib said he had a vision for Sabah, which he deemed has a major potential for development. He also believed that Sabah needs to be developed so that the state’s development is on par with Peninsular Malaysia.

“I was the prime minister who had visited Sabah the most,” he said, adding that he had visited the state 61 times during his tenure as prime minister.

Under his administration, Najib said he had also approved an allocation of RM12 billion for the first phase of Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Najib said there must be a stable and strong government for the country to progress.

He said many investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude on whether Malaysia could achieve political stability.

He said the investors are spoilt for choice as they could invest in Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam besides Malaysia.

“There is no reason for them to choose Malaysia unless we get our acts together and create an environment that can convince investors that the government is stable and knows how to effectively govern the country,” he stressed.