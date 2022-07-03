Nanta inspects petrol station to ensure there’s fuel; shortage in Kapit resolved

KAPIT (July 3): Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi inspected a Petronas station here yesterday afternoon to ensure there is enough petrol for motorists here.

He said there was an interruption of fuel supply here Friday and yesterday, but the issue has been resolved when the ministry arranged to transport fuel from Sibu by road.

The petrol station reopened shortly before 4pm yesterday.

Nanta said the shortage had nothing to do with the supply of fuel. It was due to the barge carrying the fuel from Tanjung Manis to here being delayed. The barge is expected to arrive here late yesterday or early today.

“Upon hearing of the fuel shortage, my ministry immediately arranged for fuel to be sent here from Sibu by road,” he said, adding the state ministry’s chief enforcement officer Peter Agang was with him during the visit to ensure fuel supply was back to normal.