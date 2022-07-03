RDP attacks in SEA up 149 pct from 2019 to 2021

KUCHING: Remote desktop protocol (RDP) attacks in Southeast Asia (SEA) grew 149 per cent from 2019 to 2021, Kaspersky says, with attacks targeting devices of work-from-home (WFH) employees.

Employees hastily placed on remote work setup kept most of SEA’s businesses afloat when pandemic hit in 2020.

Unfortunately, it was also remote work that caused some headache for companies that were struck with RDP attacks, which are not even going away soon, according to Kaspersky.

Data from the cybersecurity company showed RDP attack attempts among Kaspersky users in Southeast Asia increased by 149 per cent from 2019 to 2021.

The RDP attacks recorded in the region was only 65.652 million in 2019 but ballooned to 214.054 million in 2020 when most of the region’s workforce were forced to temporarily leave their offices to work from their homes full-time.

In 2021 when employees were given the flexibility to work back on-site and remotely, RPD attacks attempts in SEA declined on an average of 20 per cent compared to 2020 but the numbers are still higher than in 2019.

RDP attack attempts in Singapore even grew by 6.85 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020.

To note, RDP is Microsoft’s proprietary protocol that enables a user to connect to another computer through a network of computers running Windows.

RDP is widely used by both system administrators and less-technical users to control servers and other PCs remotely but this tool is also what intruders exploit to penetrate the target computer that usually houses important corporate resources.

Microsoft 365 remains the preferred productivity software in the business sphere, followed by Google Workspace.

When devices are outside the company’s local network, away from the protection of the IT department, confidential information will always have a huge potential to be stolen or lost due to carelessness.

With the first wave of lockdowns, computers that have been hurriedly made available to remote workers were incorrectly configured.

This scenario provided an opportunity for cybercriminals to launch attacks, particularly using brute-force attack attempts (systematically trying to find the correct username-password pair) to successfully get remote access to the target computer in the network.

“The experience during the pandemic has put forth a collective clamor all over the world to shift to a hybrid work setup,” Kaspersky’s general manager for SEA Yeo Siang Tiong said.

“Sectors such as finance, information, management, and professional services have shown to benefit from working and collaborating remotely.

“The hike in RDP attacks during this period is not unique to the SEA region. Globally, this type of threat rose 120 per cent from 2019 to 2021. Given that remote work is here to stay, we urge companies to seriously look into securing their remote and hybrid workforce to protect their data.”