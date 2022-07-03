Riverside Majestic Hotel reopens after two years renovation

KUCHING (July 3): Riverside Majestic Hotel has reopened for business after undergoing two years of upgrading works which were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain said the refurbished hotel will centralise on the theme ‘Royal Majestic’ where refreshed suites and guest rooms feature were inspired by Indonesia’s interior design.

“Riverside Majestic Hotel was established in 1992 and it was a four-star hotel then.

“After so many years, we decided that it needs to be renovated and after the renovation, this hotel will have a five-star diamond status,” he told a press conference at the hotel’s VIP Holding Room here today.

He said renovation on Riverside Majestic Hotel was almost complete and that SEDC will be the first to hold an event at the hotel’s Sarawak Chamber Ballroom tomorrow (July 4).

“We will be holding our 50th anniversary dinner tomorrow night which will be graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the minister-in-charge of SEDC,” he said.

He also said that effective tomorrow, all function rooms and meeting suites at the hotel will be made available for booking spanning government, corporate and private events including special occasions such as weddings.

“As for the hotel’s 241 rooms, some of the renovation for these rooms have been completed while the remaining that are undergoing renovation are expected to be completed by December this year,” he added.

On Riverside Majestic’s F&B outlets, Abdul Aziz said there will be three restaurants namely River Palace Restaurant, which will open on July 11, and Cafe Majestic and The Club which will open on July 25.

“What’s different about our restaurants this time around is that we offer an enhanced gastronomic experience while re-envisioning our culinary transformation as well as provide guests with an immersive digital experience via our Insiders Club.

“Guests can expect refined F&B offerings, celebrating international cuisines and local culinary creations that match the hotel’s opulent setting,” he said.

On whether the rate of rooms at the hotel would remain the same, Abdul Aziz said room rates would have to reflect the quality of services provided to hotel guests as well as the public.

“We must look at the quality of service that we can provide to the public and these include better facilities and better staff, who of course have to be paid a higher salary.

“We are looking at increasing the room rates so that we will be able to provide better services and it has to be equivalent to a five-star hotel or at least a four-star hotel room rate in Kuala Lumpur,” he said, adding that currently, hotel room rates in Kuching are the lowest in the country.

Meanwhile, when asked to address rumours of shortage of staff at the hotel, SEDC Tourism and Hospitality Group Companies chief executive officer Mark Ferguson acknowledged that there were employees who had resigned in the past two years during the pandemic.

“At the time, our hotels did not close and nor did we replace staff who had resigned then.

“Right now, we are at the equilibrium which means that we can cope with normal business and in view of this, we will start to recruit more staff,” he said.

He said measures have to be taken to hire more people to work at the hotel.

“We are working with local colleges and also advertising our vacancies and so on, so we should be okay,” he added.

Riverside Majestic Hotel and Grand Margherita Hotel general manager Andrew Lim said currently, Riverside Majestic has about 210 employees but needed another 90 to 100 staff to maintain its service standard.

Also present were SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir and deputy general manager Rakayah Hamdan.