Seri Pahlawan Muara win Sabah Head of State Trophy

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): Seri Pahlawan Muara reigned supreme by winning the Sabah Head of State Trophy in the 7th Federation of Chinese Association Sabah (FCAS) International Dragon Boat Race on Sunday.

The winning team, which combined rowers from Tenom, Sipitang, Kota Kinabalu and Brunei Darussalam, clocked 3:34.51s to conquer the 800m race opened to international and top Malaysian teams at the Likas Bay.

The victory did not come easy as Seri Pahlawan Muara, who was not even in the top three on Saturday’s heats, needed to stave off a late fightback from Laksamana Sinampuan Sarawak before cementing victory in the eight-team final.

Laksamana Sinampuan Sarawak settled for second place in 3:34.98s followed by Al Haddad Maritime (Sandakan A) in 3:35.91s.

“We are extremely happy with the victory,” said a teary eyed team manager Yorley Sara Francis when met after receiving the trophy from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

Yorley who hails from Penampang, said the team was a combination of three Sabah districts and their Brunei Darussalam counterparts, and training was done on their own before teaming up here for the race.

“We had our own training like those from Tenom, they trained at Sungai Padas … our preparation was done for close to one month.

“We were well aware of how hard it would be to race against some of the top teams in the final, so we had to be confident enough right from the start,” she said while adding their Brunei teammates did compete in a past race where they finished runner-up.

Asked on the team’s next race, Yorley said they were aiming to compete in Sarawak in October.

“We will team up again to go to Sarawak but at the moment nothing is concrete … the problem is we do not have sponsors to help us out.

“However, we will make efforts (to find sponsors) so that we can compete in Sarawak as a team again,” she said.

For the record, the top three winning teams in the Sabah Head of State Trophy won RM10,000, RM5,000 and RM2,500 plus medals respectively.

The main event was one of the 10 finals conducted over two days at Likas Bay, including the newly introduced Hua Zong President Trophy (Mixed Team).

The rest are Sabah Chief Minister’s Trophy (Malaysian Men’s Team), Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (International & Malaysian Mixed Team), FCAS Trophy (FCAS Members Mixed Team only), FCAS Trophy (Malaysian Chinese Mixed Team Open), Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Junior Team), Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (International & Malaysian Men’s Team Open) and Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (International & Malaysian Mixed Team Open).

All the categories carried cash prizes for the top three winning teams except for the by invitation Hua Zong President Trophy race, which offered medals only.

Meanwhile, Hajiji who is also Finance Minister presented a RM250,000 contribution from the State Government to FCAS in conjunction with the race.

Organised by FCAS, the dragon boat race was making a return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic where around 140 teams registered for the race held at Likas Bay from July 1-3.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya; Tourism, Culture and Environment assistant minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; Local Government and Housing assistant minister Datuk Isnin Haji Aliasni; Food Industry and Fisheries assistant minister Hendrus Anding; Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shi Fang, FCAS president cum chairman of the race Tan Sri TC Goh; FCAS deputy president cum organising chairlady of the race Datuk Susan Wong; and City Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip were among those present on Sunday’s final races.

FULL RESULTS

Sabah Head of State Trophy

1. Seri Pahlawan Sarawak 3:34.51s

2. Laksamana Sinampuan Sarawak 3:34.98s

3. Al Haddad Maritime (Sandakan A) 3:35.91s

Sabah Chief Minister Trophy

1. Ulmala Dragon Boat Team A 3:36.35s

2. Asuk Hill Dragon Boat Team A 3:37.61s

3. Royal Malaysian Police Paddlers A 3:39.67s

Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy

1. Royal Malaysian Police Paddlers B 3:48.79s

2. Bomba Pilipinas Dragon Boat Team B 3:48.86s

3. Penang Chinese Town Hall DBT B 3:50.27s

Local FCAS Trophy

1. KKCCCI C 3:36.85s

2. Wong Clan 3:55.59s

3. Hakka Drabon Boat A 4:01.74s

FCAS Trophy (M’sian Chinese Mixed Team)

1. Kelab Rekreasi Rinukutz P’pang C 3:58.51s

2. KL Barbarians B 3:59.30s

3. FCA Tawau 4:02.23s

FCAS Trophy (M’sian Chinese Men’s Team)

1. KKCCCI E 3:56.67s

2. Penang Chinese Town Hall DBT D 4:03.80s

3. Athenians Dragon Boat 4:05.10s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Junior U-20)

1. Sibling’s Performance Team Tuaran 3:43.04s

2. Asuk Hill Junior 3:44.47s

3. Remaja Kampung Nelayan 3:45.75s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Men’s Team Open)

1. Borneo Kayakers Team 55.97s

2. Laksamana Sinampuan Sarawak B 56.92s

3. Laksamana Sinampuan Sarawak A 58.47s

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (Mixed Team Open)

1. Bomba Pilipinas Dragon Boat Team D 59.80s

2. Royal Malaysian Police Paddlers C 1:00.65s

3. Penang Chinese Town Hall DBT E 1:00.89s

Hua Zong President Trophy

1. Penang Chinese Town Hall 3:51.81s

2. KKCCCI 3:59.06s

3. FCA Sarawak 4:02.79s