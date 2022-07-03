Set up and invest in more resort hotels in S’wak, private sector told

KUCHING (July 3): The private sector has been urged to look into investing and setting up more resort hotels in the state, said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain.

The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman said this was the state government’s call in view of the growing demand as more tourists enter Sarawak now that borders have reopened.

“I think it’s time to build more resort hotels in Sarawak and this should not be depended solely on SEDC alone,” he told a press conference at the Riverside Majestic Hotel here today.

He said SEDC is currently studying the feasibility of running commercial hotels in areas near beaches.

“We are also carrying out an extensive renovation on our resort hotel Damai Lagoon, which is currently about 40 per cent completed and expected to reopen by early next year,” he said.

He also said that plans are underway to establish more hotels in rural towns across the state such as Gedong, Marudi, Limbang and Lawas.

“We plan to build smaller hotels in these areas to provide better services to the public as well as people who are traveling to these places, especially government servants.

“At the moment, those looking for accommodation in rural towns would have to stay at ‘shop hotels’,” he said.

On another issue regarding rising prices of goods and services, Abdul Aziz said SEDC will continue to assist based on government policies.

“For instance, our role can be to help Bumiputera entrepreneurs through schemes to assist them in running their business and ensure that they can continue selling their products at a reasonable price,” he said.

He said under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS), rental waivers for premises under SEDC had totalled at RM2.7 million.

“June this year was the last month of the waiver and whether this assistance will be extended, it is up to the government,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, deputy general manager Rakayah Hamdan, SEDC Tourism and Hospitality Group Companies chief executive officer Mark Ferguson, and Riverside Majestic Hotel and Grand Margherita Hotel general manager Andrew Lim.