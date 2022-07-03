Sharifah Hasidah: Sabah’s MA63 moves won’t affect Sarawak’s bid to regain rights

KUCHING (July 3): Sabah’s Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) proposals for Putrajaya will not affect Sarawak’s ongoing efforts to regain its rights under the agreement, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said Sarawak will carry on its fight to regain its rights regardless of the proposal and demand from the neighbouring state.

“What Sabah wants to do will not affect our ongoing efforts (to regain Sarawak’s rights within the context of MA63). We will continue to focus on fighting for our state rights.

“And we will also act according to the direction given by our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg),” she said when met by journalists after representing Abang Johari to launch the Kuching City Cleanliness Month at Kuching Waterfront here today.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan suggested that the Sabah BN leadership propose a New Malaysia Agreement as a more concrete way forward towards reclaiming Sabah’s rights and demands enshrined under MA63.

Sharifah Hasidah stressed “I think that’s theirs (Sabah’s), and we have our own way” towards reclaiming their respective state’s rights.

She reminded all that Sarawak had been fighting for its rights eroded over the years, from former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem’s era until present day under the leadership of Abang Johari.

She reiterated that Sarawak’s efforts to fight for the state’s rights are ongoing.

She said Sarawak had regained some of the state’s rights over the last couple of years, while there are other areas which remain under the process of negotiations with the federal government.

“Some (negotiations) are positive. We do not want to rush it, and we will continue to focus (on fighting the state’s rights) until we get what we aim for,” she added.

Sharifah Hasidah said the date had not been set when asked when the next MA63 roundtable would be called.