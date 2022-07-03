SUPP Pujut notes rising figures in young eligible voters

MIRI (July 3): A total of 140,000 registered voters are eligible to vote in the next general election for the Miri parliamentary seat, said Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii after officiating at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch Youth Camp here yesterday.

The Miri Mayor said this latest figure has shown a sharp increase compared to the last general election in 2018 which had only 80,386 voters.

He pointed out that the increase in the figure was due to Undi18 being gazetted, with automatic voter registration for those of 18 years of age.

“We will see an increasing number of registered voters in the next general election, especially for DUN Pujut where we will see an additional 16,000 new registered voters,” Yii said.

He added this will bring the total number of voters in Pujut to 43,000 compared to the previous 27,000 registered voters in the last state election.

The Youth Camp which is part of SUPP’s programme, was attended by 35 youths from SUPP Pujut branch.