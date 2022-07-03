Winning Sarikei seat for GPS SUPP’s priority in GE15

SARIKEI (July 3): Wresting the Sarikei parliamentary seat from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the coming general election was one of issues emphasised by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian during a dialogue session with party members during his visit here on Friday.

According to a statement issued by SUPP Sarikei branch yesterday, various other issues were also raised during the closed-door session but could only be made public one related to the upcoming general election.

Dr Sim, who is also Deputy Premier, said winning back the Sarikei seat was to ensure that the people get a fair share of development funds from the federal government.

He thus urged all party members to work as one to ensure victory, which he believed was achievable based on the strong support accorded by voters in two state constituencies under Sarikei, namely Repok and Meradong in the last state election.

He also hoped party members would work closely with Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii who has been endorsed as chairman of Sarikei Parliamentary Election Committee for the coming election, the statement added.

Temenggong Law Hieng Ping, Pemanca Chan Phan Chan and other SUPP grassroots leaders were also present at the dialogue session held at N 45 Repok Service Centre here.