Abd Karim: BN man’s new Malaysia Agreement proposal a ‘crazy idea’

KUCHING (July 4): A recent proposal for Sabah to seek a new Malaysia Agreement as a more concrete way to regain its rights has been labelled “a crazy idea” by Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahmah Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said he is puzzled by the proposal from Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“You see MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) is a fundamental document which led to the formation of a nation (Malaysia). Before that there was no Malaysia.

“MA63 was even incorporated with the Federal Constitution. Now you propose a new MA63, which to me, is a crazy idea,” he told a news conference here today.

Abdul Karim asserted that no one can and should change the fundamental agreement which led to the formation of Malaysia.

He said there are salient points which came under the agreement and the leaders today ought to cross check whether these points had been adhered to or deviated from.

“Don’t make a new agreement or keep on changing the goal post. It cannot be done that way,” stressed the Asajaya assemblyman.

He reiterated MA63 is a very important document which no individual should replace with a new agreement.

“If Sabah wants to do it (have a new Malaysia Agreement), pity lah. As leaders for the current term, be they from Sabah or Sarawak, or even the prime minister, the term will expire.

“Should other leaders (successors) keep on changing? I think we all shall adhere to what was agreed upon by our forefathers,” he added.

Abdul Karim pointed out that at the start of MA63, five nations – Federation of Malaya, Sabah (then North Borneo), Sarawak, Singapore, and Brunei were involved.

He said it is now left with three territories – Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“What was penned and agreed upon earlier on prior to the agreement, that is very important. You cannot change it. You cannot say, halfway through you want a new MA63,” he stressed.

According to him, leaders from Sabah should focus on matters such as whether the points agreed upon during the formation of Malaysia have been adhered to and whether their rights had been eroded.

“And reviews can be done, but not a new Malaysia Agreement just to suit the present political parties and present leaders,” he added.

Since Mohamad’s proposal when launching the Sabah Barisan Convention in Kota Kinabalu on Saturday, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Sabah Star) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has also voiced his support for a new Malaysia Agreement.

According to Jeffrey, Sabahans want a new deal to allow them greater independence and freedom to move forward, as they do not wish to be bound down to Malaya’s agenda.

Yesterday, Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the new Malaysia Agreement proposal from Sabah would not affect Sarawak’s ongoing efforts in reclaiming its own rights under MA63.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said Sarawak would carry on its fight regardless of the developments in Sabah.