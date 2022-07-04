Abd Karim hopeful GPS can deliver at least 28 seats in GE15

KUCHING (July 4): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is hopeful that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can deliver at least 28 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said the state ruling coalition can recoup some parliamentary constituencies which had fallen into the hands of the opposition in the 2018 general polls.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister named Selangau, Puncak Borneo, Lubok Antu and Saratok as some of the parliamentary seats that GPS should be able to wrest from the opposition.

He, however, said he did not want “to go too micro” when asked which three parliamentary seats he did not think GPS was able to recover in the next general polls.

“If you use the recent state election (called Dec 18 last year as an indicant), we should be able to win much more than 19 out of the 31 seats.

“I personally feel we can do better. I hope Sarawakians will follow through (the choices they made during) the last state election,” he said at a press conference here today.

On May 9, 2018, GPS (then Barisan Nasional) won 19 out of the 31 parliamentary seats contested.

The 12 seats that GPS lost or failed to wrest from the opposition were Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Lanang and Sibu (Democratic Action Party); Puncak Borneo, Saratok, Miri and Selangau (Parti Keadilan Rakyat); Lubok Antu and Julau (Independent).

Abdul Karim believed that GPS would be able to recoup Bumiputera-majority parliamentary seats, while pointing out that Selangau MP Baru Bian “can contest in any seats he wants”.

Touching on Saratok, the PBB leader said the three state seats – Krian, Kalaka and Kabong under the parliamentary constituency, are all held by GPS.

He had confidence that with the right candidate, recouping Saratok would not be a major issue for GPS.

The veteran politician asserted that good machinery would decide whether a political coalition or party could win the election.

“If we manage to get the right candidate, and there is not too much politicking on the ground, we should be able to deliver.

“After so many years in politics, I would say it depends on how good your machinery is. With good machinery put in place, we will be able to deliver,” said the Asajaya assemblyman.

Asked whether there had been an arrangement for Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju, Abdul Karim said he was not aware of any arrangement but he opined that the top leader of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) may have their own plans.

Despite so, Abdul Karim said Bersatu should not interfere in the politics of Sarawak.

“If Ali wants to be with the Peninsula-based party, we leave it to him.”

On Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin wanting to join the fold of PBB, he said: “The way I see it, it (Mongin’s application) will definitely be considered.”

As far as the candidacy for Puncak Borneo is concerned, Abdul Karim said PBB will have to get feedback from the ground given that those at the grassroots level were the ones determining who should be their elected representative.

He said Sarawak could not afford to break up the 31 parliamentary seats particularly given the state’s ongoing efforts to reclaim its rights enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“That (31) is a crucial number in parliament now that we are fighting for our state rights. We must be staying united. I would want all the 31 seats delivered so that Malaya will really respect us,” he added.