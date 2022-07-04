Bung Moktar receives honorary degree

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Bung Moktar Radin has been conferred the Honorary Doctor of Political Science degree from Jesselton University College (JUC).

The award was in conjunction with Jesselton College’s upgrading into a university college and its convocation on Sunday.

Bung Moktar who is also state Works Minister graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Policy Studies and Analysis) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Political Science faculty, received the award from Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad who officiated the convocation ceremony.

The honorary degree was awarded to Bung Moktar for his services and contributions in the fields of politics, education, welfare and society in the state.

Bung Moktar when met after the ceremony said he was very proud of the recognition and is always open to work with JUC in various fields, especially education.

“This is the first time I have received an award like this and I will see how I can use my experience in the field of politics to help the university in the future,” he said.

The upgrading ceremony came after the university received the certificate of approval from Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

Founded on 10 October 1988, the upgrade is a testament of the institution’s commitment in providing excellent and quality higher education to students from all across Asia.

The institution has demonstrated outstanding and proven track record, which has extended its footprint to a global outreach and apart from being a long-standing recognized higher education institution in Malaysia, it has also set its foot on multiple countries across the globe.

JUC is an accredited institution of ASIC, UK, a licensed centre of OTHM, UK, and a member of AHEA, USA.

According to JUC President Professor Dr Datuk Chin Yuk Fong, the historical achievement of both the institution and Sabah also signifies that Jesselton University College is the first homegrown college to be upgraded in Sabah.

The people of Sabah are now able to enjoy a wider range of opportunities to pursue higher education as a result of this upgrade, he said and extended his appreciation to the Minister of Higher Education for entrusting the institution in developing Sabah’s private higher education industry.

He pledged that JUC will continue serving the society, the state and the country by developing more talents that contribute to the development of various industries in our country.