Call for Kg Stutong to be further developed

KUCHING (July 4): Kampung Stutong here needs more infrastructure development, says its women bureau chief Monica Jelira Jugah.

She said even though the area is located close to the city centre, it is behind in terms of progress and development.

“We need help and support from the government,” she said during ‘Ngiling Tikai’ (closing of Gawai) dinner at the village’s multipurpose hall on Saturday.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap officiated at the event. Also present was a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Tan Kai.

Monica, who was also organising chairperson for the dinner, said the village’s multipurpose hall though recently completed before Gawai, needs to be expanded to accomodate the staging of bigger events.

She said the hall was built with financial contributions from Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, former deputy chief minister the late Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, as well as state leaders such as Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

“The hall is not big and there is space for expansion. We need our assemblyman to help with required funding.

“We have submitted the proposed budget to him and look forward to his support to have a fully functional hall by end of this year,” she added.

Meanwhile, in his address, Yap said he would try to accomodate the village’s request under Kota Sentosa Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and allocate a certain amount.

He also pledged a RM5,000 grant towards the Ngiling Tikai event.

On another matter affecting the people, Yap said the state and federal governments are doing their best to help the people overcome inflation.

He said the federal government has allocated RM77.3 billion for subsidies to help reduce the cost of living while the state government has implemented seven Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) packages during the pandemic, with more assistance to be announced soon.

“The Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg aims to make Sarawak a developed state by 2030.

“The GPS government knows the problems faced by the people. Continue to support GPS. We can see the programmes implemented by GPS.

“Abang Johari does not ‘cakap kosong’ (give empty talk),” he added.