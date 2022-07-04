Covid: Rise in new infections, death cases last week

KUALA LUMPUR (July 4): The number of new Covid-19 infections in the country for the 26th Epidemiological Week (ME 26), from June 26 to July 2, increased by 6.1 per cent to 16,694 cases from 15,739 cases in the previous week (ME 25).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of death cases also jumped to 26 from 13 cases the week before.

“The number of recovered cases increased by 1.5 per cent from 14,078 cases (ME 25) to 14,293 cases,” he said in a statement today.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the average daily active cases for ME 26 went up by 3.4 per cent to 28,956, while the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 4,571,355.

Meanwhile, he said the admission of Covid-19 patients into health facilities, namely public hospitals and Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRCs) per 100,000 population, has increased by 10 per cent in ME 26.

Elaborating, he said there was a 22 per cent increase in the number of patient admissions to public hospitals per 100,000 population. Categories 1 and 2 patients admissions rose by 31 per cent, while categories 3, 4 and 5 admissions increased by 13 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the trend of daily Covid-19 active cases monitored by virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) showed an increase of 24.7 per cent to 43,203 compared to 34,639 at the end of ME 25.

However, the infectivity rate recorded a decline of 0.9 per cent in ME 26, he said, adding that there were now 10 active Covid-19 clusters in the country.

Meanwhile, regarding the surveillance of diseases such as influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) for Covid-19, he said the positive rate of ILI samples in ME 26 dropped by 21.7 per cent, while the positive rate of SARI samples remained at zero per cent. – Bernama