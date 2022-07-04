Dr John Chew elected as new Suhakam commissioner

KUCHING (July 4): Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) past president Dr John Chew Chee Ming has been appointed as the new Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner for Sarawak.

He was one of eight appointed to the statutory body and will serve for a three-year term, effective June 22 this year.

He succeeds Assoc Prof Dr Madeline Berma who served for the term 2019-2021.

Dr Chew when contacted, declined to give comments regarding his appointment as he has yet to receive his letter of appointment from Suhakam.

The 69-year-old is currently Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) chairman as well as a consultant anaesthetist at the private hospital.

According to Dr Chew’s profile on BMC’s website, he had previously served as president of Society of Private Medical Practitioner Sarawak and was also chairman of MMA Sarawak branch. He was formerly an elected member of the Malaysia Medical Council between 2009 to 2015 as well.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri in a statement last Friday (July 1), announced the appointment of the new Suhakam commissioners including Prof Datuk Dr Rahmat Mohamad, a legal and human rights expert from Universiti Teknologi Mara, who was appointed as the new chairman.

Besides Dr Chew, the other new appointed members were Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal, Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim, Datuk Mary@Mariati Robert (Sabah), Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican Habib Merican, Nazira Abdul Rahim and K Ragunath.

Ismail Sabri hoped that the inclusive appointments will further empower Suhakam in carrying out its activities for the well-being of the country.