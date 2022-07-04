Dr Sim: Others will be jealous of Sibu’s world-class drainage system

SIBU (July 4): Sibu will be the envy of other major towns once the multi-billion-ringgit Sibu Town Drainage System Master Plan, which also covers Bukit Assek, takes off.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the project to be built according to world-class standards would be the pride of Sibu folk.

“People from other places will be jealous of Sibu when we spend billions of ringgit to transform the town to world-class standard, which is beyond their imagination.

“As it is a mega project, people will be in awe when we really announce it soon.

“The project will take at least 10 to 15 years to implement and it will cost billions not millions,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek and SUPP Dudong joint installation last night.

Dr Sim, who is SUPP president, said his and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s frequent visits to Sibu were a sign of the state government’s commitment to the people.

Apart from implementation of development programmes, he said it was also to show their appreciation to the people for Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) thumping victory in Sibu during the 12th state election, he said.

“The projects we are implementing are worth billions and not millions. Two to three days ago, the premier came to Sibu to attend the Sibu Town Drainage System Master Plan briefing.

“Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang used the chance to ask for allocations to build four roads costing RM800 million.

“Some asked why we build such a project for the people and the premier answered we will develop Bukit Assek according to world-class standards and not local standards,” said Dr Sim.

During the opening of the Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre here on Friday, Abang Johari had said that the state government is looking into ways to turn Sibu into a new ‘Amsterdam’ by converting drains into waterways.

Abang Johari said flood-prone areas in Bukit Assek have given them a new approach to deal with the problem.