Dr Yii: Those who discourage mastery of multiple languages stuck in ‘old age’

KUCHING (July 4): The ability to speak multiple languages has always been Malaysia’s strength in order to remain competitive in the global market, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii said the need to promote the use of national language should therefore not be an excuse to curtail or discourage the use of another.

“There is no question on the importance of us all mastering and promoting our national language.

“However, those who do not encourage the mastery of multiple languages on top of our national language, especially when English is used as international language of business, commerce, science, medicine, diplomacy and many other key areas, are those stuck in the ‘old-age’, and should not be allowed to hold positions that influences policies of the nation,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii said Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s myopic view claiming that those who push for English are having a colonial mindset not only exposed how irrelevant PAS is in the modern world, but also dangerous as it will only further erode Malaysia’s competitive edge in the international market.

“Many instances, leaders such as them rile up such narrow nationalistic sentiments including on our national language mainly to cover up on their own inadequacy in the matter, or to distract the people from real matters affecting the people which the government has failed to address, including the rising cost of living and food prices,” he added.

Dr Yii said the arguments that they used to justify their arguments are often flawed and not taking into account recent developments in those countries.

“One of the example is how they often use Japan as a modern country without the need to ‘master English’.

“But fact of the matter is many major companies, including the government of Japan have made huge strides to promote the use of English in their daily business,” he added.

In citing an example, Dr Yii said giant carmaker Honda followed Nissan’s move to adopt English in 2013 and since 2020, Honda executives cannot be promoted until they passed an English competency test.

He added that in 2016, Mitsubishi Motors had also adopted English, partly because it had become part of the expanded Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Motors Alliance.

Similarly, tyre manufacturer Bridgestone had also adopted English in 2013, the same year as Honda, he noted.

“Several big name Japanese companies outside the manufacturing sector have also adopted English as their main working language, including stock trading platform Rakuten, as well fashion retailer Uniqlo.

“So, it is concerning that in Malaysia, instead of diversifying and encouraging a greater mastery of multiple languages especially when it comes to English, we seem to be going backwards,” he lamented.

Dr Yii said leaders must realise that people are living in a competitive, volatile, globalised era.

“Cross-border partnerships are essential for survival, which also implies the need for multi-cultural awareness,” he added.