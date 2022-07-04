Excavator driver jailed for assaulting brother with helmet in Kuching

KUCHING (July 4): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an excavator driver to 12 months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt against his 18-year-old brother using a helmet.

Stephanie, 27, pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which was read to him by a court interpreter before Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff.

The Section, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

Stephanie committed the offence on June 21 this year at 2.33pm at the family’s rented house near Jalan Capital Garden here.

Based on the facts of the case, Stephanie punched and then hit his younger brother’s back with a helmet, resulting in injuries and bruises on the latter’s body.

Worried for his safety, the teen subsequently lodged a police report.

It is understood that Stephanie is a drug abuser.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali prosecuted the case while Stephanie was unrepresented by counsel.