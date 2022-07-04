Fatimah: SeDidik to open doors for children with special needs

SIBU (July 4): Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has given assurance that SeDidik preschool teachers and caregivers will be given trainings on working with young learners with special education needs.

Fatimah said instructions have been given to SeDidik, an early childhood education and care institution under her ministry, to admit children with special needs.

“We have given instructions to SeDidik to open its door for children with special needs,” she said when officiating at the closing ceremony of the 6th Special Olympics Sarawak State Games at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here Saturday night.

She also disclosed that the state government has approved RM55 million for the setting-up of a one-stop Special Needs Community Centre (SNCC) in Kuching, which will be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Special Olympics Sarawak vice chairman Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai in his address at the event called for the community to instill spirit of volunteerism and care, especially towards those with special needs.

Among those present were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, state Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad and UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid.