Fire damages single-storey house at Taman Muara Tuang Park

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 4): A single-storey house at Taman Muara Tuang Park was damaged in a fire this afternoon.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a report on the fire at 2.18pm and firefighters from the Kota Samarahan as well as Tabuan Jaya fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the single-storey house measuring 25 foot by 30 foot has been 70 per cent destroyed,” it said in a statement today.

Bomba said the firefighters used offensive technique to control the fire and the operation ended at 3.09pm.

No injuries were reported as the occupants were not at home during the incident, it added.