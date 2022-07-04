Inti College Sabah, Institut Sinaran sign MoU

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Inti College Sabah (ICS) and Institut Sinaran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will create a progression pathway and allow the two institutions to work together on areas that would benefit the students.

ICS chief executive Roselyn Chua and Institut Sinaran chief executive officer Michael Chin signed the MoU yesterday in a ceremony attended by Chong Kok Wai, chief executive officer of Inti International University and Colleges and Chia See Yung, representing the chairman of Tshung Hwa Enterprise Sdn Bhd.

Under the MoU, students from Institut Sinaran will gain from a progression pathway that allows them to further their studies at ICS, where they can pursue the 3+0 United Kingdom (UK) degree programmes locally while also enjoying a progression discount. Initiatives that will support this includes programme promotion through various events, establishing an academic framework for the pathway and transfer of credits, and ensuring courses remain relevant for credit transfer.

While Inti’s relationship with Institut Sinaran dates back to 2020, the MoU will further strengthen the ties and encourage more collaborations in the future.

Chong said the collaboration with Institut Sinaran is part of Inti’s ongoing effort to grow its network of local and international academic partners that have a mutual interest in driving education excellence.

“Inti is committed to this partnership and will provide full support and cooperation in carrying out the responsibilities as stipulated in the MoU.

“We are delighted to be able to work on initiatives that will assist students from Institut Sinaran to continue their education at ICS.”

Meanwhile, Chin lauded the initiatives to officially collaborate with ICS as it would give Institut Sinaran students a direct study pathway to UK business degree programmes that can be completed locally.

“Being able to get an international degree without having to leave the country has become an important option amid rising cost of living,” he said.

Institut Sinaran is currently the largest Cambridge GCE A-Level Centre in East Malaysia. Since it was established 35 years ago, it has achieved many educational milestones such as Top in the World/Malaysia Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for Pure Sciences, Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Accounting, Economics, Business Studies and Law.

Institut Sinaran also offers school leavers with programmes such as the Diploma in Commerce, Foundation in Science and Foundation in Arts. Through this official collaboration, it will allow Institut Sinaran students to have a direct study pathway to UK business degree programmes.

Also present were ICS registrar Satinah Sinoh and Institut Sinaran academic director Angie Chau.