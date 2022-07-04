Japanese university students recreate Sarawak Laksa in Tokyo

KUCHING (July 4): Twenty-five Japanese students from Tokyo University created their very own version of Sarawak Laksa during the ‘Cuisine Meet-up with Global Culture’ event held in Tokyo yesterday.

Midin Events Company, in its statement, said the Tokyo University students from the Diversity Voyage programme have been exchanging culinary ideas online with students from Kuching since the outbreak of the pandemic mid-2020.

“Using the shared recipe, the students organised this event and decided to make their own Sarawak Laksa in Japan using the laksa paste imported from Kuching, combined with their local ingredients,” it said.

From the session, the students expressed their hope to visit Kuching once again in the near future to meet their friends here and to enjoy the local delicacies.