MoH finds 4 cosmetic products containing scheduled poison

KUCHING (July 4): The Ministry of Health’s (MoH) National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has urged the public to refrain from buying and using four cosmetic products that are found to contain scheduled poison.

In a statement yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the products are Biela Beauty Glowing Night Cream, BL Skincare Day Cream 2, and BL Skincare Night Cream, which contain mercury, and BL Skincare Day Cream 1, which contains hydroquinone and tretinoin.

“Following that, the cosmetic products involved were cancelled by the senior director of Pharmaceutical Services, MoH and are no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia,” he said.

He advised members of the public who have been using the products to immediately stop and seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that hydroquinone can cause redness on skin, discomfort, unwanted skin discoloration, skin becomes hypersensitive, can inhibit the process of pigmentation (depigmentation), which reduces skin protection from harmful UV rays and thus, increasing the risk of skin cancer.

As for the use of tretinoin without the supervision of a health professional, it can cause the applied part of the skin to become red, uncomfortable, sore, flaky and hypersensitive to sunlight.

Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products because it can be harmful to health, as it can be absorbed into the body and cause damage to the kidneys and nervous system, as well as interfere with the brain development of young or unborn children, besides causing rashes, irritation and other changes to the skin.

Dr Noor Hisham also warned all sellers and distributors to stop selling the products as it violated the Control Of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

“Individuals who violate the regulation can be fined not more than RM25,000 or face a maximum of three years’ imprisonment, or both, for the first offence and fined not more than RM50,000 or a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, or both, for subsequent offences.

“Companies that commit the offence could be fined up to RM50,000 the first time and RM100,000 for subsequent offences,” he added.

Consumers are encouraged to check the notification status of a cosmetic product at the NPRA’s official website www.npra.gov.my or through the ‘NPRA Product Status’ application that can be downloaded from Google Play Store.