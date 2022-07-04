PKR election committee confirms hacking attempts, says results unaffected

KUALA LUMPUR (July 4): Attempts to hack the PKR internal election were detected in an audit of the poll but these did not alter the outcome of voting, said the party’s election committee today.

Committee chairman Zaliha Mustafa said the auditors had recommended that the results be updated to remove the interference, which was done using a digital analysis of the voting and results.

“However, this did not affect the jeopardise the victory results of most candidates both at the central and branch levels,” she said in a statement.

She then announced that the final list of winners was available for viewing at the election website.

The result confirms Rafizi Ramli’s victory over Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for the PKR deputy presidency, and those vying for the central leadership committee.

Adham Adli was also confirmed as the new PKR Youth chief with Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim as his deputy.