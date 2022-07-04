Power theft operation in Bintulu uncovers crypto mining activities

KUCHING (July 4): A cryptocurrency mining operation was uncovered at a premises in Bintulu during a joint operation by Sarawak Energy and police to check on suspected electricity theft.

Sarawak Energy in a statement said the raid was triggered following a detection of unusually high electricity load at the Nyabau industrial area, raising suspicions of cryptocurrency mining activities in the vicinity.

“Upon inspecting the site, the team uncovered 55 cryptocurrency mining servers which were still operating. Even though there was an electricity meter installed, the servers were connected directly to the incoming mains wiring, so the meter was unable to detect and record the amount of electricity consumed.

“On-site load readings revealed that the actual amount should have been RM9,600 per month, instead of the recorded RM250 per month,” the state utility said.

It said all direct-tapping cables, cryptocurrency mining servers and other electronic gadgets were dismantled and seized as evidence of electricity theft, and police reports lodged.

All involved parties will be called to assist in the investigation, it added.

According to Sarawak Energy, cryptocurrency mining is an energy-intensive activity which operates 24 hours, often requiring cooling units to prevent the servers from overheating.

Non-standard fuses and illegal wiring connections commonly used in electricity theft can lead to short circuits, damaged appliances, fire and loss of lives, it said.

“When electricity is stolen for such purpose, it can easily overload the electrical system capacity, resulting in outages in and affecting those living within the vicinity.

“Sarawak Energy warns the public that stealing electricity is a dangerous act and a criminal offence under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries a penalty of up to RM100,000 and/or five years jail if found guilty,” it said.

It said together with the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and police, Sarawak Energy will continue to track down electricity thieves who operate at the expense of public safety to maximise their profits.

“In terms of raising awareness, Sarawak Energy is working with relevant agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department to educate the public on the dangers of electricity theft to prevent unwanted fire incidents.

“Members of the public should not trust service providers claiming to be able to reduce electricity usage or allow premises owner to enjoy unlimited usage of electricity through meter tampering.”

The company also said its meter inspection teams are trained to detect various electricity theft methods, including tampered meters, fake electricity meter covers and underground direct tapping, as part of efforts to curb power theft.

Landlords are also advised to be mindful of their tenants’ activities and have their power utility accounts registered under the tenant’s name, to avoid being implicated in power theft crime committed at the rented premises.

Those with information on suspicious activities related to power theft and on service providers claiming to be able to reduce electricity use are encouraged to report by contacting Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre on 1300-88-3111, or emailing to customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, assured Sarawak Energy.