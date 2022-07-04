RM2.5 million raised for 14 schools, organizations in Sabah.

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): The Huazong Education Fund Presidency Red Wine (Sabah) Gala Dinner has successfully raised RM2.5 million for 14 schools and organizations in Sabah.

The event was jointly organized by The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) and The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), in collaboration with the World Presidential Hall of Fame that has sponsored the World Presidential Signature Blend red wines.

Huazong president Tan Sri Dr T.C. Goh, JP said the amount raised has far exceeded the initial target of RM1 million.

“Within one month, we have successfully raised a total of RM2.5 million.

“We would like to thank everyone who have contributed towards the fundraiser,” he said at the gala dinner on Sunday, which was graced by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Goh said many schools are facing financial constraints in implementing their development projects or carry out maintenance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that the schools and organizations will put the funds into good use.”

He said the event was first held in West Malaysia in 2019, which raised RM26.5 million.

He said the fundraiser was not held in Sabah back then due to certain reasons and was later suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, we kick start the Huazong Education Fund Presidency Red Wine fundraiser in Sabah.

“The reason is that I have to set an example as Huazong president.”

Goh hoped that the fundraiser could be held in other states as well.

The beneficiaries are Lahad Datu Middle School (RM1.012 million), Kian Kok Middle School (RM308,000), Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School (RM208,000), Nam Tien Kong Education Fund (RM200,000), FCAS Education Committee (RM164,000), Kudat Pei Tsin High School (RM104,000), SJK(C) Tai Tong Sandakan (RM104,000), Kota Kinabalu Hardware, Machinery and Building Materials Traders Association (KKHMBA) Education Fund (RM80,000), SM Chung Hwa Tenom (RM64,000), SMJK Tiong Hua Sandakan (RM64,000), Kota Kinabalu High School (RM56,000), Tenom Tshung Tsin Secondary School (RM56,000), SJK(C) Pai Wen Ranau (RM40,000) and SM Ken Hwa Keningau (RM40,000).

Also present was FCAS deputy president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen and the World Presidential Hall of Fame secretary general James Tan.