Sabah records 119 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Sabah saw a slight decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day with 119 cases reported today, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

This is a decrease of 20 cases from the 139 cases recorded yesterday.

He said Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau are the three districts which had a reduction in the number of infections.

“Penampang had the highest number of reductions with 12 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (6) and Tawau (5).

“Only one district, namely Tuaran, recorded an increase in cases from 12 yesterday to 18 today,” he said.

A total of 17 districts recorded zero cases.

Masidi disclosed 118 of the 119 cases reported today were in Category 1 and 2 while one case was diagnosed as Category 4.