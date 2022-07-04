Sarawak records 335 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 26

KUCHING (July 4): Sarawak registered 335 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 26, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said this marked a drop of 19 cases compared to the 354 cases recorded in the previous Epid Week.

In its weekly report, the committee said for Epid Week 26, a total of 325 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

It also said that there were no Covid-19 fatalities reported in the same week.

Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now stands at 308,006.

SDMC in its statement also gave a breakdown of the cases where Kuching continued to record the highest number of cases at 114 for Epid Week 26.

“This is followed by Miri with 62 cases, Sibu (61), Bintulu (23), and Samarahan (15),” it said.

It also said that 21 districts had recorded single-digit cases namely Limbang (7), Serian (6), Sarikei (4), Bau (4), Mukah (4), Dalat (4), Lawas (4), Kanowit (4), Sri Aman (3), Betong (3), Lubok Antu (3), Tebedu (3), Saratok (2), Subis (2), and one each in Simunjan, Lundu, Tatau, Daro, Song, Pusa and Tanjung Manis.