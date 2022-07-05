32kg of syabu seized from Tawau water

TAWAU (June 5): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 32 kilograms of syabu in the waters off Inderasabah, here on Monday.

Tawau MMEA director Captain Shahrizan Raman said a MMEA patrol boat spotted a suspicious boat at 0.2 nautical mile off Inderasabah around 11.30pm on Monday.

“The MMEA patrol boat intercepted the suspicious boat before it sped off into shallow water to make an escape.

“While MMEA was chasing after the boat, a suspect was seen throwing something into the water.

“After losing the suspect in the dark, MMEA then went to retrieve the suspicious item from the water, which was a bag that contained 32 packets of crystal substance believed to be syabu,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shahrizan said the drugs were taken back to Tawau MMEA office for investigation.

The 32 kilograms of syabu seized has a street price of RM1.76 million.

Shahrizan said the case will be investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.