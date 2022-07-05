airasia xpress launches delivery service for shipments between East-West Malaysia

KUCHING (July 5): The parcel delivery service airasia xpress by airasia Super App has expanded its services and will now include interstate deliveries with door-to-door service between the Klang Valley and key cities across the country – Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Melaka, Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

Powered by Teleport, the logistics venture of Capital A, airasia Super App users can now have their parcels delivered throughout Peninsular Malaysia (from Klang Valley to Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Melaka and Penang, and vice versa) within one to three days, while parcel deliveries between Klang Valley and East Malaysian cities of Kuching and Kota Kinabalu will be fulfilled within five to nine days at the most affordable rates compared to other players in the market.

To mark the new service launch, airasia Super App users can now enjoy 20 per cent off all interstate deliveries by using the promo code DOMESTIC during checkout from now until July 17, 2022. Click on the ‘Xpress’ icon on the airasia Super App to deliver your parcels now.

Lim Ben-Jie, head of delivery, airasia Super App, said, “We are excited to launch this new domestic delivery feature on airasia xpress that provides our customers a more affordable, faster, and more convenient alternative for interstate delivery.

“As the only parcel delivery service in the region that is part of an airline group, we seek to utilise our unique advantage of having the strongest domestic and regional connectivity to further support SMEs and small businesses in the region by providing business owners with a cheaper alternative for them to grow their business, as delivery services on airasia xpress is 47 per cent more affordable as compared to most service providers in the market for Peninsular Malaysia-East Malaysia delivery.

“airasia xpress is also committed to taking extra care of all parcels entrusted to us to ensure peace of mind to our customers while also enjoying airasia’s signature efficient and super value service.”

Apart from interstate delivery, airasia xpress also provides instant and same-day delivery services locally within the Klang Valley, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Penang, Ipoh, Kota Kinabalu, Miri and Kuching as well as in Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand. Regional and international inter-city delivery services are in the pipeline.