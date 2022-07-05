Brace yourselves for Industry 4.0 future, UiTM Sarawak grads told

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 5): University graduates should improve their skills in various disciplines so as to compete for any spot in the workforce, which is gradually undergoing digitalisation and where many jobs may soon be handled by robots.

In stating this reminder, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor pointed out to the graduates that they must be aware of technologies, such as automation technology, in the world today that might not necessarily involve humans directly.

She also said with Industry 4.0 able to counter the dependence on human workforce, it would significantly change the future of employment and in this regard, Malaysia would have no choice but embrace the change.

“If the new, and complex, technological challenges are not given due emphasis, it could leave Malaysia far behind in global competition – thus, this is why the readiness amongst those from the younger generation, especially the university graduates, is very important,” she said in her speech at the opening of UiTM Sarawak’s 93rd convocation at the Samarahan Campus’ Jubilee Hall here yesterday.

Roziah also pointed out that Sarawak was no different from the rest of the country as the state government, led by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, also emphasised on the transition to digitalisation via Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022.

“Sarawak (government) views digital economy as something that is going to create a new dimension in development and a promising growth for the state.

“Various initiatives have been identified towards realising the digital economy master plan in Sarawak, aimed at ensuring the well-being of society and economic sustainability over time and development.”

A total of 389 graduates received their scrolls during the first session of the convocation yesterday.

The group consisted of holders of the Bachelor of Office Systems Management; Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance); Bachelor of Business Administration (Marketing); Bachelor of Business Administration (International Business); Diploma in Business Studies, Diploma in Office Management and Technology; and Diploma in Banking Studies.

They were among the overall 1,663 UiTM Sarawak graduates, with the rest set to receive their scrolls throughout the five sessions of this year’s convocation, which would conclude tomorrow (July 6).

“UiTM has so far produced more than 600,000 graduates nationwide, coming from a wide range of faculties such science and technology, humanities, and entrepreneurship. UiTM opens the opportunities to groom future leaders at national, industrial and global levels, through over 500 academic programmes offered by us.

“I am very proud of UiTM’s achievements, which have made it as among the most well-known universities in the country and abroad. Following that, UiTM’s next goal is to move towards becoming a world-renowned university by 2025,” said Roziah.