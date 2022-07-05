Businessmen establish new party Barisan Penyatuan Nasional to contest GE15

KUANTAN (July 5): A group of businessmen has founded a new political party, Barisan Penyatuan Nasional (BPN) and have expressed their readiness to contest all 222 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Its president, Ibrahim Yahaya said the party was established on the basis of responsibility and concern regarding public issues, including cost of living, and with the intention of championing Malaysians.

He said the group, headed by businessmen from various backgrounds, including agriculture, commerce and real estate, were committed to assisting the B40 group and the poor with various initiatives.

Ibrahim, who has over two decades of business experience, said that they submitted BPN registration on April 11 and were still waiting for approval from the Registrar of Societies.

“We will contest using our own funds and will also accept applications from all races. BP is open to cooperation with any political party in the country,” he said at a media conference here today.

He said they also offered free housing to those with a household income of RM1,500 or below, Haj and umrah assistance as well as medical aid and would ensure the welfare of people with disabilities (PwD).

He said the party would also establish shopping malls in all 222 parliamentary constituencies that offered affordable prices. — Bernama