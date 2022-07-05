Four-day work week unfeasible, says manufacturers’ association

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): The Malaysian Bumiputera Manufacturers and Services Industry Association (Pengilang) has today criticised the idea of a four-day work week, calling it unfeasible at present.

“This is because much of the level of work of employees in both the public and private sectors is still not of an efficient standard and this can reduce the revenue or income of an agency or company.

“In fact, for the majority of Pengilang members who are factory owners, the lack of working days could put their factories at risk of a lack of income, or worse, having to close their business,” said president Datuk Azman Yusoff in a statement.

Azman said that with Malaysia having many public holidays and employers, a reduction in workdays will put more burden on the shoulders of employers.

He added that workers being allowed to work-from-home during the Covid-19 pandemic with flexible working hours reflected employers’ concerns for their staff.

A survey conducted by Pengilang found that the majority of its members rejected the idea of reduced work week.

On June 30, the Public Service Department (JPA) set up a special team to study the implementation of a four-day work week, researching the appropriate working hours based on the Employment Act 1955.

The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public Service (Cuepacs) also called the study irrelevant and suggested that the government should focus on more important employment issues such as workers’ welfare and salaries.

Earlier this month, the possibility of a four-day work week in Malaysia heated up after it was implemented in 70 companies in the UK without any pay cut.

Previously, a survey by experience management company Qualtrics revealed that 62 per cent of Malaysian employees preferred flexibility to work over a four-day work week. – Malay Mail