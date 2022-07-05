GE15: Uggah hints Hasbi to defend Limbang seat

LIMBANG (July 5): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has hinted that incumbent Limbang MP Datuk Hasbi Habibolah will be retained as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in the coming 15th General Election.

Speaking to constituents at a Gawai dinner in Medamit here on Sunday, the Deputy Premier said the incumbent still deserves the full support of voters for his service and delivery of promises, being the current federal Rural Development Deputy Minister.

“This is a ‘lubok pemansang luar bandar’ or the epicentre of rural development projects – it is most crucial one for rural folks,” Uggah told the audience in his speech.

He said the people would ‘buang tuah’ (throw away their great luck) if they chose to believe the Opposition’s propaganda to reject their current MP.

A three-term Limbang MP, Hasbi was first elected in 2008 after defeating Lau Liak Koi of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), before brushing aside challenges from Baru Bian (PKR) in 2012 and Ricardo Osmund Yampil Baba (PKR) in 2018.

Pointing out that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is a leader for all races, Uggah said the GPS government’s policies are inclusive.

The establishment of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has benefitted many churches, temples and chapels while eight regional development agencies have been formed to plan and accelerate developments in all areas state-wide, he said.

The ruling state government spent huge amount of money at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to help the people and fighting the spread of infections underscored this inclusive approach, he added.

On the locals’ requests for more Iban community leaders to be appointed in the Limbang Division, Uggah called on Limbang Resident’s Office to study the matter and propose a list of potential leaders to the State Secretary’s Office for consideration in the appointments.

Uggah was joined by Hasbi and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang at the function.