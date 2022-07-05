Laku’s pipeline upgrade to affect water supply in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 5): Most areas here will experience a water supply interruption from 9pm tomorrow until 3am on Thursday.

The affected areas are Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Ahmad Bakeri Ting, Bintulu Town area, Jalan Tun Razak, and Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi.

In a notice, Laku Management Sdn Bhd said the interruption is due to upgrading and improvement works on its pipeline system for the areas involved.

Laku pointed out its scheduled water supply interruption period is based on its best estimate in restoring supply.

Consumers in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water before the water supply interruption period.

Laku said it would strive to minimise the water supply interruption duration and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, consumers can contact Laku’s 24-hour hotline on 086-318160.