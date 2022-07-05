Lee assures traffic woes to ease at certain spots in Miri soon

MIRI (July 5): The final phase of the whole stretch of Pan Borneo Highway from Taman Tunku junction to Permyjaya flyover will be complete soon, with traffic congestion expected to ease greatly, says state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the traffic junctions at Taman Tunku and Pujut By-pass Link yesterday, Lee said that the Public Works Department (JKR) is speeding up the final phase of works at Taman Tunku and Miri Airport traffic junctions, following feedback from the public due to severe traffic congestions in the past two weeks.

“The feedbacks were because of the road users’ frustration they experienced during peak hours. After checking and liaising with JKR Northern Region responsible for the Pan Borneo work, they have been working overtime at night, hoping to complete it as soon as possible by mid of this month.

“While the traffic congestion was inevitable during the work progress, rest assured that it will ease after the completion and be fully opened to the public,” said Lee.

In the meantime, he suggested that those who wish to avoid the traffic congestion look for an alternative route.

Lee also revealed that JKR will carry out a final inspection prior to the opening.

“The traffic congestion at Taman Tunku junction has been a long-term issue and turned worse during the construction of the Pan Borneo road.

“The densely populated housing area needs additional lanes for entry and exit the place. Hence, after the Pan Borneo road has completed, JKR will be focusing on constructing an additional lane at the junction,” said Lee.

He also called on the Pan Borneo team to make requests to upgrade all traffic light systems from Permyjaya to Taman Tunku junctions, namely Permyjaya flyover, Pujut bypass link, junction to Miri Hospital, junction to SJKC Chung San Miri, Miri Airport and Taman Tunku, to the smart traffic system so as to better regulate the traffic flow.

JKR has also been told to put up signs and route suggestion to road users as the minister believes the congestion could be to motorists being unfamiliar with new roads.

“Rest assured, JKR will be doing their best to complete the work in time and to provide a smooth road to users,” Lee added.